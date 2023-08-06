Today’s Scripture

When they had crossed, Elijah said to Elisha, “Tell me, what can I do for you before I am taken from you?” “Let me inherit a double portion of your spirit,” Elisha replied.

2 Kings 2:9, NIV

Be Faithful

Friend, Elisha had left his family business to travel and serve the prophet Elijah. Year after year, he’d been faithful doing what could have been seen as insignificant, as less than what he was capable of doing. He kept being his best, serving with excellence in the background of Elijah’s ministry. On the day when Elijah was taken to heaven in a whirlwind, Elisha asked for a double portion of Elijah’s spirit, and God gave it to him. Elisha had twice the anointing and did twice as many miracles as Elijah.

Wherever God has you, be your best. Don’t slack off because it’s not where you want to be and it’s less than what’s in you. Keep being faithful and your time is coming. God wants you to shine. He is going to take you from the background to the foreground. It’s going to happen suddenly. There’s about to be an ease on your life, good breaks chasing you down, strength that you’ve never had. As with Elisha, you’re going to see favor, increase, and opportunity that you’ve never seen.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the double portion that You have for those who are faithful when it would be easy to walk away. Thank You for where I am today and for the increase that You will bring in the future. I believe that even greater favor is coming. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen ministies]