A 16-year-old boy is dubbed the “Black Aquaman” after he was filmed swimming across a Montgomery River to help a black guard in a fight with a group of whites – while one of the handcuffed brawlers is exposed as a mini-mart owner in the state.

The brawl between black cruise crew and white recreational boat owners in the Port of Alabama has gone viral, with many marveling at the young boy who swam to help the security guard after being physically assaulted by the group.

A witness claimed the fight started with an argument over a pontoon boat blocking the wharf where a riverboat was trying to dock.

Aaren, who chose to be identified only by his first name, released a statement Monday saying he did “as he was taught” during Saturday night’s Montgomery riverside brawl.

His publicist Makina Lashea called Aaren a “cherished young hero” and called his actions a “remarkable act of courage and compassion.”

