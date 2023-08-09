FAZ President Andrew Kamanga is expecting improved stadium safety and security ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The local season opens this Saturday when league champions Power Dynamos face 2023 ABSA Cup winners Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kamanga warned that FAZ would sanction teams failing to provide security at their matches.

‘We hope the Charity Shield will set the tone for an exciting season ahead with some niggling problems like stadium safety and security expected to be less problematic this season,” Kamanga wrote in his weekly column.

“FAZ will not hesitate to bring down the hammer on teams that fail to provide security at their matches. With CAF and FIFA sanitizing the game by setting very high standards in terms of safety and security we cannot afford to lag as Zambia,” he said.

Kamanga concluded:”Our league needs to match up the high standards that it is held in on the continent and beyond.”

Red Arrows, Green Buffaloes and Nkana were some of the teams punished by FAZ over crowd trouble last season.