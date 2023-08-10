Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala is delighted to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha from Scottish giants Rangers.

The 26-year-old moved to Ibrox from KV Oostende in the summer of 2021 and scored 24 goals in 91 appearances.

“I am absolutely delighted to announce that I have joined AL-Fayha Football Club! I am excited to join this team,” Sakala posted on his facebook page.

“The opportunity to be part of AL-Fayha is an honor and a challenge that I wholeheartedly embrace. I am filled with optimism and determination as I look forward to contributing my passion, and dedication to the success of the team.”

“I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. I am determined to make you proud in this new chapter of my career,” Sakala commented