Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba says the government will maximize on the benefits which comes with the 60 years of bilateral ties with Japan which falls in 2024 to increase tourists from Japan.

Speaking when Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Takeuchi Kazuyuki paid a courtesy call on him today, Mr Sikumba observed that there are a number of activities happening in Japan between this year and 2025 and would like to tap in and benefit from what Japan has to offer.

He said culture exchange programs between the two countries could help provide lessons for people of the two countries to appreciate the tourism existing between them.

‘’Zambia would like to participate in the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai in Japan which will serve as a framework for the fundamental projects and the policies behind implementing the projects that country is doing,” said Mr Sikumba.

He, however, expressed gratitude over the works that the Japanese government is doing in Zambia through the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) and the KAIZEN Institute.

And Ambassador Kazuyuki said his Mission stands ready to support Zambia in the quest to bring Japanese tourists to Zambia.

Mr Kazuyuki said Zambia has a rich culture just like Japan does and it would be a good idea to have some exchange programs as the two countries celebrate 60 years of bilateral friendship next year.

He also emphasized the need for further partnerships in various sectors for the benefit of the two countries.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS by Ministry of Tourism Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.