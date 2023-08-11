Defending champions Green Buffaloes will open their CAF Women’s Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier 2023 campaign on August 30 against Double Action Ladies of Botswana in Durban, South Africa.

Buffaloes will also tackle Lesotho Defence Force and debutantes Ntopwa FC from Malawi in Group A.

Only the top two teams from the two group tournament advance to the semifinals, so the competition is likely to be fierce, with Ntopwa especially serving as something of an unknown quantity.

The 10-day COSAFA Champions League is being used as a qualifier for the CAF Champions League to be held in Ivory Coast in November.

The other match in Group A on the opening day will see Lesotho Defence Force take on debutantes Ntopwa FC from Malawi at 12h00 CAT.

Buffaloes were the second winners in 2022, edging Sundowns on penalties in the final as both teams qualified for the continental finals, the latter as defending CAF champions.