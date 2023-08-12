Government has temporarily banned movement of cattle in Western province to facilitate testing of cattle for Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) and vaccination of all animals against the disease in the province.

This is according to the communique issued by the Department of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock issued to District Veterinary Officers by Provincial Veterinary Officer, Stephen Tembo and made available to ZANIS in Mongu today.

Among the measures taken include the closure of all abattoirs and slaughter slabs with immediate effect, ban of movement of cattle between veterinary camps and districts and slaughter of positive animals for famers who will want diseased animals to be removed from the herds.

“In order to facilitate a thorough implementation of the CBPP control activities, the following measures are hereby prescribed, all abattoirs and slaughter slabs remain closed with immediate effect. No cattle will be allowed to move from between Veterinary Camps and districts.

“We shall facilitate slaughter of CBPP positive cattle for farmers who are willing to have herds removed from the herds. This will be done under strict veterinary supervision. Cattle that are already in feedlots will only be slaughtered under veterinary supervision”, read the communique in part.

The department has also announced that the measures will be reviewed on 25th August, 2023 based on progress implementation reports on CBPP control activities.

Meanwhile, mass vaccination against CBPP is scheduled to be launched in Nkeyema district on Tuesday, 15th August 2023 by Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Makozo Chikote.

Preparations for the launch and subsequent commencement of testing and vaccinations have heightened.

The first phase of the vaccination which is being done in August is likely to last for a month in which it is expected that all targeted animals will be tested and vaccinated.

Director of Veterinary Services, Jeff Muuka has urged farmers to support the government implement the testing and vaccination exercise which is meant to safeguard the animal population from the deadly CBPP.

Western province is a livestock based economy and the industry has constantly suffered drawbacks owing to the disease outbreaks.