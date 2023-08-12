The Zambian government says it is aware of the anticipated and planned work protest by truck drivers using the Zambian route into the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) slated for August 15th, 2023.

Information gathered so far indicates that the intended work protest is meant for truck drivers destined for the DRC to boycott entering that country for alleged unfair treatment of the drivers.

In a statement to ZANIS, Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says while it is every person’s right to protest when aggrieved, the government is concerned with the disruption to traffic flow that is caused by congestion when such protests are undertaken at Kasumbalesa in Zambia.

Mr Tayali says the government has been therefore, making every effort to ensure that the situation at Kasumbalesa and in the DRC is resolved amicably through dialogue with all concerned stakeholders.

The Minister said In the event that SADC drivers feel strongly or remain compelled to protest, they are requested to ensure that such protests are undertaken in their respective countries and not in Zambia.

He said he does not expect to see any disturbances on the Zambian roads concerning the matter at hand.

Mr Tayali has earnestly called upon the truck drivers’ representatives under COMESA, SADC and EAC to adequately advise their members not to use Zambia as a base to stage any form of such protests.

The Minister further advised the local Zambian truck drivers who may be harbouring such motives to desist from becoming part to the intended work protests but rather submit their grievances with the local authorities through their associations.