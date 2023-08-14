The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has commended the National Heart Hospital for recording 95 percent success rate on surgeries it has so far worked on.



HPCZ Public Relations Manager, Terry Musonda says this a clear demonstration that the country has competent local human resources, especially that the hospital conducted over 60 operations within the country.

Mr Musonda was speaking in an interview in Lusaka today.

He said previously all the operations were conducted in different countries which was expensive for most patients.

“As a nation we should be proud and as a regulator we are very much happy. This is commendable,” he said.

He said heart surgeries are complicated and for the country to carry such operations it speaks volumes that the nation is improving access to quality health care services.

The National Heart Hospital commenced heart operations two years ago.