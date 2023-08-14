Samukonga still a doubt for Budapest World Athletics Championship

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Muzala Samukonga of Team Zambia celebrates as they cross the finish line winning the gold medal ahead of silver medal winner Matthew Hudson-Smith of Team England during the Men's 400m Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Commonwealth Gold Medalist Muzala Samukonga’s fate to take part in the World Athletics Championship slated   for Budapest, Hungary from the 20th to 27th August is still doubtful.

Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) General Secretary Davison Mungambata says Samukonga has been receiving treatment from three medical doctors from Germany and the United Kingdom who confirmed that the process of healing is going smoothly.

Speaking in a telephone interview , Mungambata says that a Physiotherapist from the United Kingdom is scheduled to attend to Samukonga on August 15 to make a final assessment that will ascertain if the athlete is ready to compete in a tournament.

Samukonga got injured after he suffered a hamstring injury during the Diamond League in Poland last month.

Meanwhile Mungambata disclosed that 400 meters sprinters Niddy Mingilishi and Patrick Nyambe’s participation at the World Athletics Championship has been ruled out.

If Samukonga is cleared by doctors, he will join Rhodah Ndlovu in representing Zambia at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Mungambata revealed that sprinters Nyambe and Mingilishi missed the final World Athletics compilation for Budapest after their qualifying times were overtaken by athletes from French speaking countries who competed in the latest qualifying championships.

  1. A hamstring injury is very sensitive, and Muzala shouldn’t be rushed back into competition, but given time for a full recovery lest he aggravates it again.
    Muzala is still young and will have more opportunity in the near future, starting with the 2024 Olympics…

  2. Zambia Will never win a competitive global tournament until they legalise gay rights. A diverse population means there is more chance of untapped talent being recognised and used. It is not rocket science.

