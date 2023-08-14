Commonwealth Gold Medalist Muzala Samukonga’s fate to take part in the World Athletics Championship slated for Budapest, Hungary from the 20th to 27th August is still doubtful.

Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) General Secretary Davison Mungambata says Samukonga has been receiving treatment from three medical doctors from Germany and the United Kingdom who confirmed that the process of healing is going smoothly.

Speaking in a telephone interview , Mungambata says that a Physiotherapist from the United Kingdom is scheduled to attend to Samukonga on August 15 to make a final assessment that will ascertain if the athlete is ready to compete in a tournament.

Samukonga got injured after he suffered a hamstring injury during the Diamond League in Poland last month.

Meanwhile Mungambata disclosed that 400 meters sprinters Niddy Mingilishi and Patrick Nyambe’s participation at the World Athletics Championship has been ruled out.

If Samukonga is cleared by doctors, he will join Rhodah Ndlovu in representing Zambia at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Mungambata revealed that sprinters Nyambe and Mingilishi missed the final World Athletics compilation for Budapest after their qualifying times were overtaken by athletes from French speaking countries who competed in the latest qualifying championships.