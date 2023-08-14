A somber cloud hangs over Machenje Village in Chief Mukuni’s jurisdiction, Kazungula District, following a devastating incident in which a 32-year-old woman lost her life to a lone elephant attack. The unfortunate event marks the second human fatality by elephant within a span of just one week. Earlier, a security guard in his 70s met a similar fate in Livingstone.

The victim of this recent tragedy, Threaza Simata, was accompanied by her husband and a family friend as they journeyed back from a funeral within the village, around 18:00 hours. The sudden encounter with the charging elephant left little room for escape. Oliver Sikiti, Threaza Simata’s husband, recounted the terrifying moment when they realized the peril they were facing. He suspects that his wife’s white attire may have drawn the elephant’s attention.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Oliver Sikiti expressed his heartache and shared that despite his efforts to intervene, he could not prevent the fatal outcome. While he sought help, the elephant’s swift and ruthless attack claimed Threaza Simata’s life.

The tragedy has left the local community in shock and fear, prompting Village Headman Kavai Mundila to call upon the Department of National Parks and Wildlife for assistance in addressing the escalating elephant-related incidents. The villagers of Machenje are grappling with the constant threat posed by frequent elephant visits that encroach upon residential areas.

Anthony Munzabwa, the Manager of Njovu African Wildlife Conservation, shed light on the challenging human-elephant conflict in the area. He explained that the encroachment occurs as elephants venture into residential zones in search of sustenance. Munzabwa assured ongoing efforts to sensitize communities near the Mosi-oa-tunya National Park, aimed at mitigating conflicts and enhancing coexistence.