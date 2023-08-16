Kabwe Municipal Council Public relations Officer Nancy Nchenga has urged street vendors to take advantage of the removal of street vendors’ exercise and acquire trading spaces in authorised markets.

Speaking on a tour of markets in Kabwe, Ms Chenga told traders to start operating in markets to avoid being in conflict with the law as any vendor that will be caught trading in an illegal space will risk being taken to court and be fined.

But the street vendors who were resisting to operate in designated trading places, say the spaces in the markets cannot accommodate them all hence the decision to trade not in town centre.

The street vendors who sought anonymity, accused the market chairmen of charging them if they were to be given trading spaces in the markets.

But Kasanda market chairman James Mwenya told the entourage of marketers picked from the streets and the media that the market still has trading spaces.

Mr Mwenya explained that the trading spaces can only be vacant for three days, stating that traders who leave their trading spaces risk losing them after three days.

The chairman assured that he was going to engage traders around the market he is operating from, to visit his office for allocation of trading spaces which will ease levy collection for the local authority.

And the street vendors who were picked from the streets by council police were allocated trading spaces free of charge.