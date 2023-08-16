Zambian league champions Power Dynamos have arrived in South Africa for this Saturday’s CAF Champions League match against Namibian side African Stars.

African Stars are using Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg as their venue for CAF games.

Power left for South Africa earlier on Wednesday morning.

Coach Mwenya Chipepo has carried 23 players for the CAF assignment.

Notables in the squad include Chipolopolo keeper Lawrence Mulenga, defender Aaron Katebe, skipper Godfrey Ngwenya and top striker Andy Boyeli.

Power and Stars are meeting in the first round, first leg match away at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.