President Hakainde Hichilema, is scheduled to travel to Luanda, Angola to attend the 43rd Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government from 16th to 17th August, 2023.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo says the Summit, hosted by President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, will be convened under the theme “Human and Financial Capital the Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialization of the SADC Region”.

He said during the Summit, President Hichilema will assume the Chair of the SADC Organ for Politics, Défense and Security Cooperation, taking over from Namibian President Hage Gottfred Geingob.

“It elevates Zambia’s international standing, positioning the nation as a force for positive change and a beacon of regional leadership. Furthermore, the pursuit of peace and security under President

Hichilema’s guidance will catalyze economic growth, enable social development, and reinforce the SADC region’s commitment to collaboration and cohesiveness”. He said

Mr Kakubo said President Hichilema will also hold bilateral meetings with regional leaders on the margins of the Summit.

He further said that Zambia’s assumption of the Chairmanship holds immense benefits for both the nation and the broader SADC community.

He stressed that the SADC Summit is expected to review progress on the implementation of the SADC regional integration agenda as outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, which seeks to promote a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, and middle-to-high income industrialized bloc.

“President Hichilema has continually championed Zambia’s commitment to fostering increased trade and investment with SADC Member States.” He said

Mr Kakubo said President Hichilema’s participation in the SADC Summit is poised to reaffirm Zambia’s historical prominence in the region, strengthening the collective welfare of the People of Zambia and the extended SADC family.

He said the President is expected to return to Lusaka immediately after his engagements.

This is contained in a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka today.