The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has started rolling-out the satellite broadband communication to under-served districts in the country.

ZICTA Consumer Protection Manager Edgar Mlauzi says the authority is putting up satellite communication targeting areas which have no connectivity.

Mr Mlauzi disclosed this today when he called on Mbala District Commissioner Annie Paul at her office.

He explained that out of the 116 districts and about 86 are not connected, hence the decision by ZICTA to set-up satellite broadband communication networks in those districts.

He says ZICTA is committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in terms of improving connectivity including people in rural districts like Mbala.

Mr Mlauzi says this will enable more people to use the internet and improve their digital literacy.

And Ms Paul has thanked ZICTA for the initiative.

She said a number of government departments will also benefit from the satellite communication facility once established.

Mbala, is one of the districts in Northern Province with only about 53 percent of the population accessing the internet.