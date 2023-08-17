The Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Mr. Nason Banda, issued a stern caution to journalists today, urging them to refrain from speculating on matters currently under investigation. Mr. Banda’s warning came during a media visit to the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA), where the seized aircraft was put on display for viewing.

Mr. Banda emphasized the critical importance of responsible reporting and its role in upholding the integrity of ongoing investigations. He highlighted that premature speculations could potentially compromise the progress and effectiveness of the inquiries being conducted by the DEC.

The caution comes in the wake of a recent operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Commission in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. The operation was initiated based on information received that a chartered aircraft carrying dangerous goods had landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on the 13th of August, 2023, at 19:00 hours.

During the operation, a Global Express T7-WW aircraft was found to contain items of interest, leading to its seizure. Another aircraft, belonging to a local airline and identified as a King Air B190, was also seized in connection with the investigation.

In an effort to provide transparency and accurate information, the DEC, along with airport authorities, facilitated a visit for a team of journalists to the location where the seized planes are being held. This initiative aimed to offer media professionals the opportunity to observe the evidence firsthand while emphasizing the significance of responsible reporting in matters of this nature.