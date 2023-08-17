Barely two weeks after Chisokone Market was gutted in Kitwe, Nakadoli market, another major market in Kitwe has been gutted.

Five shops from the timber processing section have been burnt.

And Kitwe City Council has disclosed that over one million Kwacha worth of goods have been gutted from the fire which started around 02:00 hours in the night.

In a press statement released in Kitwe, Council Public Relations officer Tamara Jacob said the Council fire brigade with the help of Copperbelt Energy Fire brigade managed to put off the fire around 06:00 hours in the morning.

“The Kitwe City Council Fire brigade today received reports of fire at Nakadoli Market around 03:46 hours, the fire truck rushed to the scene of the incident and with the help of Copperbelt Energy Corporation fire brigade managed to put off the fire around 06:00 hours, five shops have been gutted while timber, compressors and other machinery valued at over one million Kwacha have been damaged,” she said.

Ms. Jacob said the cause of the fire has not yet been established but she stated that investigations into the cause of the fire has been instituted.