Kaoma District Commissioner, Kashina Sheba has appealed to residents of Kashamu area to desist from engaging themselves in witchcraft activities if they are to fully benefit from skilled labour that has been brought by free education.

Ms Sheba disclosed that her office received disturbing reports of teachers abandoning institutions because of alleged witchcraft practices especially in rural areas of the District.

The District Commissioner was speaking at the handover of a one by three classroom block constructed under 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at a total cost of K488,430 at Makuyu primary school.

“Please I appeal to you to stop practicing witcraft on people that are coming to give you a service, they are not here to grab land so cooperate with government workers so that you fully benefit from free education,” she said.

Ms Sheba said the handing over of a classroom block is an illustration of government’s commitment to improving social economic development at community level.

She encourages all school dropouts to go back to school and take advantage of the free education.

Speaking earlier, Kaoma Town Council Chairperson, Tauzen Libinga said improving school infrastructure is an indication that government prioritizes the education sector.

Mr Libinga called on the community to guard the newly built infrastructure jealously.

And Kaoma Central Member of Parliament, Morgan Sitwala said government will continue to improve livelihoods through CDF, adding that the people of Zambia made a right decision to vote for the United Party for National Development (UPND) lead government.

Brigadier General Sitwala said the classroom block comes with desks, a development that is in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive not to have any child sit on the floor by the end of this year.

He further urged community members to apply for various empowerment initiatives under CDF to improve their livelihood.

School headteacher, Samuel Lukumba commended the government for constructing the classroom block that will not only improve infrastructure development but also motivate both pupils and members of staff.

Mr Lukumba appealed for more members of staff as the school only has three teachers to cater for grades one to seven.

Prior to the introduction of free education, Makuyu school only had nine pupils but the number has now grown to 320 comprising 200 girls and 120 boys.