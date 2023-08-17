A 37-year-old woman of Luano district in Central Province has been allegedly murdered by unknown people.

Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Charity Munganga, confirmed the development in an interview in Luano and identified the deceased as Gladys Miselo of Masansa area.

Ms Munganga said the incident occurred on Sunday, August 15, around 20 hours at Luano market.

“Police officers visited the scene and found the deceased with bruises and blood stains on her face, and with an adapter cable tied around her neck,” she said.

She disclosed that the body of the deceased has been deposited in Luano district mini hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Ms Munganga said no arrest has been made but disclosed that the police have instituted investigations into the matter.