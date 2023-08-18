The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has made a new arrest in connection with the ongoing fake gold scandal that has gripped the nation. The case, which also involves the seizure of two aircraft, has seen a total of 14 individuals taken into custody. Among the arrested are nine foreign nationals and five Zambians.

DEC Director General Nason Banda confirmed the latest development, stating that the newly apprehended suspect is a Zambian male. Banda addressed reporters during an interview held at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) Domestic terminal, where he provided updates on the investigation and the seized aircraft.

Banda emphasized that the two aircraft remain under the Commission’s custody and will not be released without his explicit clearance, as he is the signatory on the seizure notice. In order to preserve the integrity of the evidence, the aircraft will soon be relocated to a secure facility where they can be accessed by the courts when needed.

As the investigation continues to unfold, Banda revealed that the DEC will soon announce the charges that will be brought against the suspects. The case is expected to progress to court proceedings in due course.

The fake gold scandal has generated significant public attention, and the DEC remains committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.