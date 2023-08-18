Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo has declared his side ready for Saturday’s CAF Champions League match against Namibian club African Stars away in South Africa.

Power and Stars are meeting in the first round, first leg match at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.

In a pre-match interview 24 hours before the match, Chipepo told club media in Johannesburg that the Zambian league champions are upbeat.

“We don’t know much about African Stars but as Power Dynamos we know how we play. African Stars are also new in this competition. So what I can only say is that we are ready for this battle. My players are 100 % fit,” he said.

Chipepo has carried 23 players for the CAF assignment with notables being Chipolopolo keeper Lawrence Mulenga, defender Aaron Katebe, skipper Godfrey Ngwenya and top striker Andy Boyeli.

“We want the players to work very hard. This is not about Power Dynamos but Zambia. We have lost some slots in CAF and people are trying to encourage us so that we can help Zambia to regain the lost four slots,” he said.