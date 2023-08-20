Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has described as fantastic the rehabilitated runway at the Kasama Airport.

Mr Tayali said he has ascertained the runway at the airport and is fit and can be commissioned by the President.

He indicated that the completion of work at the airport is expected to derive numerous benefits for Kasama and the province.

The Minister said the coming of the airport will help to open up tourism in the region and promote trade.

He said the airport will help in connecting the region to the rest of the country, especially that roads leading to Kasama are in poor condition.

Mr Tayali has since commended the president for making it a priority that works on the airport which had stalled for years is completed

He also reiterated government commitment to delivering developments to all parts of the country, regardless of its political representation.

Mr Tayali said this in an interview with journalists at the airport shortly after landing.

The Minister is in Kasama for the Ukusefya pa Ngwena traditional ceremony of the Bemba people in Mungwi District.

National Airport acting Director Airport Services, Joseph Mumbi said the runway at Kasama Airport is big enough to handle any type of aircraft.

He said the coming of the runway has given a chance to the service to grow the domestic air services.

Mr Mumbi said the development will also feed into the international traffic.

He said the coming of the airport will also encourage many operators to join the industry in the country.