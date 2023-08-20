We would like to highly commend and appreciate Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speking people for inviting the King of Barotseland to officiate at this year’s Ukusefya Pang’wena Traditional Ceremoy as guest of honour.
From time immemorial, traditional ceremonies have been used by the politicians as platforms to advance their causes……to do politics and mobilise support. This is so wrong! As opposed to rolling red carpets before desperate politicians to allow them do their bidding; this should be a time for people to put their differences aside and come together and celebrate in the spirit of our motto, “One Zambia, One Nation!”
For instance, what has transpired in Lundazi, Eastern province, where former president Edgar Lungu was invited by the Kunda speaking people to grace their Malaila traditional ceremony is very unfortunate. The former president was showered with insults and expletives…..almost lynched in fact, as some patrons demanded that he vacates the place.
“Your time is up as president!” incensed voices could be heard shouting. “Leave immediately…”
There would have been chaos save for quick intervention by the police. We would like to call upon our traditional leaders to resist the temptations of inviting politicians to such important ceremonies which are meant to unify our people. Please, let us allow our people to celebrate in peace and harmony as opposed to being divided on political lines.
Prince Bill M Kaping’a
Political/Social Analyst
This is is indeed historic and very progressive and it must be encouraged and done more often. It is a watershed moment which could go a long way in curbing the stoneage tribalism, perhaps more powerful than the lame political platitudes we see from our selfish political leaders. Well done to both Chitimukulu and the Litunga!
Bo Kayama, tribalism is a baby of failed politician. Otherwise, what exists on the ground is peace and harmony as can be seen by intermarriages. Favouritism, on the other hand, according to Sata, is a result of not having enough jobs etc.
I find the article disrespectful to the Chitmukulu, both are paramount chiefs and as such King’s, so if the writter must refer to one as King then he must refer to the other as king as well.
Mate stop being so touchy and negative all the time… I believe the “King” is a direct translation of the “Litunga” as used by this writer. It was never intended to be the comparison of who is more important than the other as you want to insinuate here. He says “King of Barotseland” which means how he is called or viewed by own his own people. I hope that helps.
Historically the “Litunga” was actually the first ‘King’ to preside over a universally known Kingdom as viewed and bestowed in the modern nation, state interpretation. Barotseland was given an autonomous Kingdom. But forget that stuff and just rejoice in this historical moment.
These titles were created by the colonialists by using certain parameters such as size of chiefdom, how the traditional leader negotiated with the white people. Otherwise Imfumu is Bemba and can mean both King and Chief.
Ba wesu, ca kutotela. This is the way Zed should be rolling.
The article is not about the meeting of these two great traditional leaders but about this man’s hatred for Edgar Lungu. I have watched videos on Edgar’s visit at the Kulamba, nowhere is Edgar insulted. This man’s hatred is too deep. In any case did he attended anyone of these ceremonies? Simultaneously?
If we can put Politics aside and stop listening to bazungu who’s main agenda is to steal our minerals then we can develop our country….lets
Unfortunately Politicians are controlled by imperialist who want to divide us so that they can come in and steal our minerals….imagine Political parties becoming sworn enemies…..and useless ambassadors meddling in our affairs…..WE SHOULD UNITE AS ZAMBIANS AND STOP CALLING OTHER TRIBES AS ” A CLIQUE OF THIEVES” to impress Bazungu…and by the way copper( from Zambia)destined for China has gone missing in Durban
Who was the exporter of that copper?
My heart ached when I saw the main road in NWP full of sand yet this is the province where precious minerals are mined.
This is an important gesture and can be seen as unifying the country and away from rhetoric politics. It should be like, traditional leaders taking the lead in such event and keep the politicians away. At lease we will be witnessing some sanity on the traditional leaders tend to engage themselves in the manner. Well done.
On one hand people are promoting unity and advancing, and healing the nation (Lozis and Bembas) on the other hand one politician is fighting the other and dividing the nation. Shame!!! Ati wakulekafye!
They should have lynched Mataware Jameson Lungu, ka mambara kaja kazisunge!