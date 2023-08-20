We would like to highly commend and appreciate Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speking people for inviting the King of Barotseland to officiate at this year’s Ukusefya Pang’wena Traditional Ceremoy as guest of honour.

From time immemorial, traditional ceremonies have been used by the politicians as platforms to advance their causes……to do politics and mobilise support. This is so wrong! As opposed to rolling red carpets before desperate politicians to allow them do their bidding; this should be a time for people to put their differences aside and come together and celebrate in the spirit of our motto, “One Zambia, One Nation!”

For instance, what has transpired in Lundazi, Eastern province, where former president Edgar Lungu was invited by the Kunda speaking people to grace their Malaila traditional ceremony is very unfortunate. The former president was showered with insults and expletives…..almost lynched in fact, as some patrons demanded that he vacates the place.

“Your time is up as president!” incensed voices could be heard shouting. “Leave immediately…”

There would have been chaos save for quick intervention by the police. We would like to call upon our traditional leaders to resist the temptations of inviting politicians to such important ceremonies which are meant to unify our people. Please, let us allow our people to celebrate in peace and harmony as opposed to being divided on political lines.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst