A suspected thief lost his life while attempting to flee from a crime scene, while his accomplice sustained severe injuries as the stolen vehicle they were in overturned. The incident took place at approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday near the Kapata Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Chipata, Eastern Province.

The victim of this crime were Pastor Adams Mwale, who was attacked and robbed of his Mazda Axela valued at K45,000. Pastor Mwale, who was on his way to offer prayers for someone, fell prey to the brazen assailants.

According to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpio Liywalii, who briefed ZNBC News on the incident, the stolen vehicle met its unfortunate fate in the fisheries area along the Chipata-Mfuwe road. The high-speed chase came to a tragic end, resulting in the death of one of the suspects, identified as Max. His accomplice, identified as Gift Mulenga, survived the crash but sustained serious injuries, including fractured legs, a cut on the left heel, and general body pains.

The body of the deceased suspect, Max, has been transferred to the Chipata Central Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, Gift Mulenga is currently receiving medical treatment in the same hospital under the watchful eye of medical professionals.

Both suspects are reported to hail from Kawama compound in Kitwe, further fueling speculation that they may have been involved in criminal activities before this unfortunate incident.

In a significant breakthrough for the police investigation, authorities recovered a pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition at the scene. This discovery suggests that the suspects may have been armed during the robbery and subsequent getaway.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by criminal activities. The Eastern Province Police Command has vowed to continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of residents in the area.