President Hakainde Hichilema has announced on his official Facebook page the commencement of road works on the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriage way.

“The works on the much-awaited Ndola-Lusaka dual carriage way project have commenced. This is one of our flagship projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) financing model,” He said in a Facebook post.

Mr Hichilema said he was looking forward to the successful completion of the project.

The Head of State said the government remains committed to making Zambia the transport hub for Southern and Central Africa.

“We look forward to the smooth completion of this project and lay the foundation for other similar arrangements as we make Zambia the transport hub for Southern and Central Africa.”

On February 28, 2023 signed a 650 million United States dollars, 25 years Public Private Partnership (PPP) Concession Agreement with Macro Oceans Investment Consortium (MOIC) to construct a 327Km dual carriageway between Lusaka and Ndola.