Tragedy struck on Monday morning near Kansuswa Bridge on the Mufulira-Sabina Road when a horrific road accident involving three vehicles claimed the lives of at least four people, leaving two others seriously injured.

According to Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba the accident occurred at approximately 07:40 hours and involved three vehicles: a Volvo truck with trailer, a Mitsubishi Canter, and a Nissan Hiace Minibus.

The sequence of events leading to the tragedy began when the Volvo truck, driven by F. Banda Mellissa, aged 34, was headed from the south towards the northern direction on the Sabina-Mufulira road. Unfortunately, the driver appeared to have misjudged the clearance distance or the speed of the second motor vehicle, the Mitsubishi Canter, which it subsequently collided with. The impact caused the Volvo truck to lose control and collide with the third vehicle, a Nissan Hiace Minibus driven by Mathews Mwape, aged 32, from Mufulira’s Mulundu compound.

The accident resulted in the tragic loss of four lives, with Philemon Mwanza, Nkandu, Priscilla Bwanga, and an unidentified female passenger all succumbing to their injuries at the scene. Two additional passengers suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Kamuchanga Hospital. These included Peggy Musonda, aged between 20 and 25, who sustained multiple head injuries, and Edina Mwansa, aged 59, who also suffered head injuries.

Seven other passengers on the Nissan Hiace Minibus sustained minor injuries and were treated at Kamuchanga Hospital before being discharged.

The accident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for increased vigilance on the roads.