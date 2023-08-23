The special envoy of Saudi Arabia’s King, His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz, was warmly received yesterday at State House by President Hakahinde Hichilema. During the meeting, President Hichilema expressed Zambia’s eagerness to embrace a new era of collaboration with Saudi Arabia.

In a demonstration of the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, Mr. Kattan delivered a special message from His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The message, laden with goodwill and optimism, paves the way for expanded cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Zambia.

President Hichilema highlighted Zambia’s readiness to engage in partnership with Saudi Arabia across a spectrum of critical sectors, including agriculture, energy, health, and education, among others. T

The President took the opportunity to convey Zambia’s deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s ongoing projects within the nation. One such endeavor is the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Hospital, a multi-million-dollar project currently under construction in Lusaka. President Hichilema expressed gratitude for this significant contribution to Zambia’s healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, President Hichilema underscored the importance of swift action in implementing bilateral agreements between Zambia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the need for a deepening of cooperation and called for the expedited completion of the specialist hospital dedicated to women and children. The President believes that this facility will have a profoundly positive impact on Zambia’s healthcare sector, marking a substantial step forward.

Furthermore, President Hichilema encouraged both nations to explore avenues of cooperation in mechanical agriculture, green energy, and petroleum production. These sectors hold tremendous potential to drive economic growth and foster technological advancements, providing mutual benefits for Saudi Arabia and Zambia.

As the meeting concluded, President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to fostering fruitful partnerships with Saudi Arabia. The upcoming Saudi-African summit will be held in November 2023.