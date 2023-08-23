In a policy shift, the Ministry of Agriculture has announced the withdrawal of restrictions on the movement of maize and mealie meal between districts. This decision marks a change in course, reflecting the government’s commitment to prioritize access to these essential food staples for the Zambian population.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Green Mbozi, made this announcement during a phone interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka. Mr. Mbozi stated that the government aims to engage with various stakeholders through consultations to determine the most effective measures to ensure that maize and mealie meal remain accessible to the citizens.
The initial restrictions were put in place with the primary objective of managing the excessive movement of maize and mealie meal to neighboring countries. The government’s concern was to protect the country’s strategic reserves and guarantee sufficient stocks for domestic consumption, particularly in the face of potential food security challenges.
Mr. Mbozi emphasized that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) would continue its efforts to procure an adequate quantity of maize stocks to bolster the nation’s strategic reserves. This commitment aims to safeguard against potential shortages and ensure food security for the Zambian population.
Furthermore, Mr. Mbozi issued a stern message to all stakeholders, urging them to refrain from disseminating confidential letters on social media platforms. He advised that individuals seeking clarification on any matter should instead engage directly with his office or the relevant authorities. This appeal underscores the importance of maintaining effective communication channels and preserving the confidentiality of official documents.
