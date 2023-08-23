Yesterday, we agonized in anguish and pain as we witnessed one of our foremost patriotic citizens break down on social media.

He’s obviously had enough……watching criminals hiding in the name of politics engaging in all manner of criminality to encroach on private property or literally defacing the beauty of our cities.

As one senior diplomat, Anthony Bwalya, rightly writes, “Mr. Simon Mwewa Lane Television is not only working to upholding and promoting law and order, as intended by the President and government at large, he is also an outstanding citizens’ champion in keeping our cities and country clean.”

What Simon Mwewa Lane Television was shedding weren’t crocodile tears. He was simply demonstrating his genuine love for his country. Like most of us, what Simon would like to see are organised cities – a clean and serene environment, ample space to walk about, paved corridors, painted shops and sufficient parking slots unlike the anarchy and chaos we are used to.

We are even shocked that some of those claiming to be politicians can choose to mock and make fun of Mwewa. We can’t find any better words to describe them than dismiss them as DIMWITS!

Government must in fact be proud that we have citizens such as Mwewa with a passion to improve the image of our cities without expecting any remuneration at all.

What this government needs to do is build consesus on street vending. This can be achieved by organizing Town Hall kind of meetings whereby citizens from all walks of life will be provided opportunities to congregate under one roof and interrogate the merits and demerits of street vending.

We stand with Simon!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst