The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Zambia has embarked on a campaign to advocate for some businesses to be exclusively reserved for Zambian citizens only.

In his launching message, association board chairperson – Daimone Siulapwa believes the Government should start reserving some business for Zambian citizens only to avoid foreigners from dominating the local economy.

Mr. Siulapwa declared that foreign players are currently suppressing local development and opportunities for citizens as they dominate Zambia’s economy.

He charged that unfair competition, poor government policies, and lax immigration policies have allowed foreigners to control key sectors of the local economy.

“For clarity purposes, please note that “citizens” in this context means all Zambians who hold citizenship and a green NRC, irrespective of their place of origin, tribe, color or creed. We would also like to state that we acknowledge that foreign investments and players are necessary for a country’s development. However, if citizens are not involved or do not benefit, then the foreign investment is irrelevant. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that only beneficial foreign investments are allowed, while avoiding unfair competition that harms the citizens,” Mr. Siulapwa said.

“The progress and advancement of Zambia as a nation will remain stagnant until its people take charge of their economy and actively drive it forward. Reserving certain businesses exclusively for citizens is necessary for the economic development of the country and the creation of job opportunities. By doing so, a nation can ensure its economy grows while providing its citizens with decent livelihoods. This is particularly crucial for developing countries like Zambia, where economic opportunities, including employment, are already limited. Reserving some businesses for citizens also safeguards the country’s interests, preventing domination by foreign companies and preserving industry control domestically,” he stated.

Mr. Siulapwa said time is ripe for Zambian citizens to take control and drive their own economy.

“We are now encouraging all concerned citizens, including all businesses and associations that have been affected in their industry by any unfair foreigner players to join hands with our movement that has already garnered one hundred and seventy eight thousand plus members (178,000). The time has now come for Zambian citizens to take control and drive their own economy,” he concluded.