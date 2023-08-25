In a promising development, the availability of essential drugs in hospitals across Eastern Province has seen significant improvement. The Provincial Health Director, Dr. Mathew Ng’ambi, revealed that the availability of vital medications in health facilities has now reached an impressive 88 percent.

Dr. Ng’ambi further disclosed that the province has recently received a substantial supply of 974 health center kits, which are intended to cater to the needs of 337 health facilities throughout the region. This boost in drug availability has undoubtedly brought much-needed relief to healthcare institutions across the province, ensuring that patients have access to essential medications.

However, despite this improvement, Dr. Ng’ambi issued a stern warning to healthcare personnel, cautioning them against any form of pilferage that could undermine the availability of these vital drugs. Maintaining the integrity of drug supplies is essential in guaranteeing that patients receive the care and treatment they require.

Community members have also observed and appreciated this positive change in the availability of drugs in health facilities. Christine Phiri, a dedicated member of the Chimvano Neighborhood Health Committee located in Chipata’s Msekera area, shared her perspective on the matter. She expressed her satisfaction with the progress, highlighting that in the past, patients were often provided with prescriptions and directed to purchase medicines externally.

The improved drug availability in Eastern Province hospitals represents a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services in the region. It ensures that patients can receive the essential medications they need within the healthcare facilities themselves, thereby streamlining the process and promoting better health outcomes for the community.