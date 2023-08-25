China based striker Evans Kangwa has been recalled to the Chipolopolo squad after a one year absence.

Zambia coach Avram Grant has named Kangwa in his 27-member provisional squad for the September 9 Africa Cup qualifiers against Comoros.

He last featured for Chipolopolo in September 2022.

Meanwhile, striker Fashion Sakala has been suspended for the Comoros game after accumulating two successive yellow cards.

According to FAZ Media, Zambia will enter camp on September 4 in Lusaka before flying out to Comoros.

Zambia tops Group H with 12 points, two better than Ivory Coast who will be hosting Lesotho and have already qualified as hosts.

FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Green Buffaloes), Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Killian Kanguluma (Kabwe Warriors), Stoippila Sunzu (Jinan Xingzhou-China), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Frankie Musonda (AYR United-Scotland), Roderick Kabwe (Zakho Sports Club-Iraq), John Chishimba, Pride Mwansa (both Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala (FK Mlada Bolesslav-Czech Republic), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zesco United), Kings Kangwa (Crvena Zvezda-Serbia), Emmanuel Banda (HNK Rijeka-Croatia), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov-Czech Republic), Rally Bwalya (Sekhukhune-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Kelvin Kampamba (Zesco United), Lubambo Musonda (Silkeborg IF-Denmark), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland-Denmark)

(STRIKERS)

Evans Kangwa (Qingdao Hainiu-China), Moyela Libamba-Forest Rangers), Patson Daka (Leicester City-England)