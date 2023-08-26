The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority -ZICTA- is concerned that most people do not have access to proper Information Communication Technologies -ICT’s- and other services being offered by the government online.

ZICTA Vice Board Chairperson MILNER MAKUNI says so far the Government is offering 280 services online which are not being accessed especially by people in rural areas.

Mr. MAKUNI says this is because most digital intake is still predominant in urban areas and along the line of rail.

He has since called for decentralized access to modern technologies and other digital services.

He has told ZNBC News that the services should be offered in local languages as a way of bridging the gap in telecommunications.