Today’s Scripture

I also pray that you will understand the incredible greatness of God’s power for us who believe him.

Ephesians 1:19, NLT

Power of Believing

Friend, one of the greatest abilities God has given each of us is our ability to believe. The apostle Paul prayed that we would understand the incredible greatness of God’s power for us who believe. Notice the power is activated only when we believe. That means right now the Creator of the universe is just waiting to release healing, restoration, favor, promotion, and abundance. The only catch is that we have to believe.

It’s not complicated. God didn’t say, “If you will pray three hours a day, I’ll do it for you.” No, He said, “If you believe.” If you believe, you can be successful. If you believe, you can overcome mistakes of the past. If you believe, you can fulfill your God-given destiny. When you believe, you have the Almighty God fighting your battles, arranging things in your favor, going before you, moving the wrong people out of the way. You couldn’t have made it happen in your own strength, but because you are a believer, the surpassing greatness of God’s power is at work in your life.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the incredible greatness of Your power that I can activate by faith. When You put a promise in my heart that seems impossible, I want to learn to respond with three simple words, ‘Lord, I believe.’ I believe and declare that I am going to see Your goodness in amazing ways. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”