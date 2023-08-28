North-western Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi, says government does not expect the church to practice tribalism.

Colonel Katambi (rtd) says tribalism among church can only occur when the clergy refuse to learn the local languages of the people they are serving.

He said this during the induction ceremony of reverend Chali Kasuma for Kimiteto United Church of Zambia (UCZ) as Pastor of Kimiteto Church in Solwezi district.

Col. Katambi has since urged the newly inducted pastor to learn the language of the local people.

” I know tribalism in church, Reverend Kasuma, you have to know the local languages. Does that pain you? ” he remarked.

He said the same message also goes to all civil servants working in health facilities and schools.

Col. Katambi said this is so because for them to be understood well and to deliver the required services, they must know the local languages of where they are operating from.

“There is no way one can be here for 20 years and then you tell me that you don’t understand ichitundu (meaning I don’t know the language) …but we are one flesh. So, for you to deliver, you have to understand the language of people where you are serving,” he said.

Col. Katambi has therefore called upon the church to unite and avoid tribalism.

He also called on the members of the Kimiteto UCZ congregation to support their newly inducted pastor so that he can achieve his vision for the church.

Meanwhile Col. Katambi has urged the newly inducted Pastor to take full charge of the Kimiteto congregation and allow the light of God to shine to the Kimiteto community through his good deeds.

He said the people’s lives can only be transformed when they have a shepherd who leads by example.

And Col. Katambi said it pains him to see people from the same church discriminating against each other when it comes to job opportunities based on tribal affiliation.

“It pains me. Somebody comes with a recommendation…he is a church goer leaving someone who is well qualified just because they come from the same area…leaving someone who is well qualified, well disciplined…then you ask them can you justify this they will not tell you, ” he said.

And speaking at the same occasion, Bishop Moses Gondwe, called upon government to concentrate on service delivery and not politicking.

Bishop Gondwe said it is now time to deliver the much-needed development to the people.

“We are looking for a time when the leaders of this nation both in government and opposition will know when it is time for elections and when it is time for service. That you have deprived us. We hear people talking every other time…. we hear people defending themselves every other time,” he said.

He said the people of Zambia are interested in services that will make them become better citizens.