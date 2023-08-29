Former Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) President Christopher Kangombe has opposed CBU management’s decision to expel its student’s union president for illegally cancelling classes after the death of two students last June.

COBUSU President Castro Mulilo has confirmed his expulsion from CBU in a statement.

CBU students Thabo Mumbi and Bwalya Christian Henschel, died after a vehicle ran them over as they walked to their boarding house after classes in June, 2023.

Following the accident, Mulilo as Copperbelt University Students Union president announced the cancellation of classes so that students could mourn their departed colleagues.

Commenting on the expulsion of Mulilo, Mr. Kang’ombe, the Kamfinsa Member of Parliament described the decision as harsh.

“The decision to expel Castro Mulilo, the immediate past President of the students union (COBUSU) from CBU is extremely harsh,” Mr. Kang’ombe said.

Meanwhile, a number of Zambians have taken to social media to demand the reinstatement of Mulilo.

“Two months is not enough time for students and staff to process and heal from the loss of their classmates and colleagues. I believe that the university management should be focused on providing support and resources to help everyone through this difficult time. The decision to expel the president seems hasty and inappropriate,” Angie Ndila wrote.

Angela Mwape commented:”Reaching your final year then this happens sure they would have found another way of punishing him.”