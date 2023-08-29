The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has spoken against the abuse of the Public Order Act.

LAZ President Lungisani Zulu has issued a media statement criticizing the Government for not upholding citizens’ constitutional rights of association, assembly, and expression.

He condemned Police refusal for the opposition PF from holding a rally in using security concerns as an excuse, which led to questions about the Act’s consistent application.

“As a growing democracy, we must collectively seek ways to advance the life blood of a democracy being the free exercise of the citizens’ rights of association, assembly and expression actually entrenched in the Bill of Rights in the Supreme law of the land, the Constitution. In a democratic society anchored on rule of law, ours is, every person must be treated fairly and in accordance with the law,” Mr. Zulu said.

He also highlighted the reported prolonged detention of suspects without trial.

“Suspects, regardless of their nationality, must not be detained for investigations, and in any event not beyond the prescribed 24 hours before being brought before court. These are principles based on the fundamental human right to secure protection of the law provided for in Article 18 of the Constitution,” said Mr. Zulu