A Taxi driver has been brutally murdered by unknown people in Lusaka’s Kabwata Site and Service.

The deceased identified as Nicholas Chishimba , 38, of Libala South reported for night duty on Saturday only to be found dead in the early hours of Sunday trapped between a motor vehicle and a security fence and with multiple injuries.

His wife Alice identified the deceased at the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the incident saying investigations into the killing have been instituted.