Nkana Football Club have sent coach Beston Chambeshi on forced leave after Sunday’s bitter 1-0 loss to promoted Mutonda Stars in Ndola.

Chambeshi’s assistant George Chilufya has since been named interim coach.

Second assistant John Lungu will assist Chilufya alongside Fidelis Chungu “Josimar”, who has been promoted from Young Nkana.

Second assistant Gift Kampamba has been demoted to the role of Young Nkana coach.

“Head coach Beston Chambeshi has with immediate effect been sent on administrative leave and in the interim, first assistant Coach George Chilufya takes over as Head Coach,” Nkana Media Officer Lillian Musenge announced in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Nkana have lost their first two league matches in the 2023/24 season.