Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has launched the national electronic governance plan aimed at embracing digital transformation for efficient and effective public service delivery.

Ms Nalumango says digital technology is a catalyst to transform national economies and the global economy at large.

Speaking during the launch of the national electronic government plan 2023-2026 in her virtual address today, Ms Nalumango said digital technology is the new normal for the country to foster economic development.

She said government must move quickly towards the full utilisation of the digital economy, in its ambitious journey to become a prosperous middle- income country as espoused in the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

The Vice President observed that the national electronic governance plan is earmarked to accelerate digital transactions and bring quality services closer to the people.

Ms Nalumango, further explained that the e-government agenda espoused in the plan embraces full digitalisation of vital government systems, processes and services to the business community and the citizenry.

She said driving the public sector digital transformation agenda will require close collaboration with multiple stakeholders ranging from public bodies, the business community, and the private sector among others.

Ms Nalumango also stated that the plan will transform and improve the issuance of digital national registration cards, which will in turn reduce duplication.

“Indeed, this launch of the national electronic government plan 2023-2026, will enhance service delivery to the public in every sector of the economy, this will make Zambia to become a prosperous middle- income country by 2030,” she said.

And Smart Zambia National Coordinator, Percy Chinyama said the launch of the national electronic government plan, will promote transparency, and accountability in the public sector and statutory bodies.

Mr Chinyama added that the launched electronic plan will provide an opportunity to the general public to monitor what government is doing for them through various digital platforms.

He has since urged the media to deepen their understanding in digital matters, for them to be able to educate the public on the myriad strides government is making.

Mr Chinyama, however, cautioned the media not to abuse the digital services that government has launched but highlight the positive impact it will bring to the people.