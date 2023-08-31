The UPND government has expressed its growing concern over the lack of coordinated planning and implementation of infrastructure projects across the country. Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi emphasized that the absence of a comprehensive and integrated approach to infrastructure planning has resulted in the accumulation of unsustainable debt, subsequently leading to the suspension of critical infrastructure projects.

Minister Milupi’s remarks came during his address at the launch of the National Infrastructure Policy. The event aimed to shed light on the current challenges facing Zambia’s infrastructure development and outline the government’s plans to address them.

Albert Malama, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure, represented Minister Milupi at the launch and emphasized the need for a more structured approach to infrastructure projects. The lack of coordination has not only affected the overall quality of the projects but also hindered their timely completion, contributing to rising national debt.

The European Union Delegation Head of Cooperation, Claudio Becigalupi, also highlighted the significance of infrastructure development in regional integration. He stressed that improving infrastructure remains one of the key challenges for promoting stronger regional ties and enhancing economic growth.

Additionally, Anne Wagner Mitchell, the German Ambassador to Zambia, underscored the importance of infrastructure development as the cornerstone of economic progress. She emphasized that a robust infrastructure network is vital for attracting investments, fostering economic development, and improving the overall quality of life for citizens.