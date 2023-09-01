Local Resident Calls for Authorities to Investigate the Situation

Concerns have been raised by a vigilant local resident regarding the blockage of drainage along Mosi O Tunya Road, specifically the area between Lewanika Mall and Tokyo Way (Ring Road). The resident has expressed unease about rubble being placed in the drainage channel, potentially hindering the natural flow of water.

According to the concerned individual, construction activity is taking place in the vicinity, possibly for the development of a filling station. However, they noted that no official notice or signage, as required by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), has been displayed to inform the public about the ongoing project.

The resident has called on the Lusaka City Council (LCC) and relevant authorities to investigate the situation promptly. They stressed the importance of addressing the issue before it escalates and potentially leads to drainage problems in the area.

Preserving effective drainage systems is crucial for managing stormwater, preventing flooding, and maintaining the overall environmental well-being of the city. The concerned resident’s call for action underscores the importance of adhering to regulations and ensuring transparency in construction projects that may impact public infrastructure.

Efforts are expected to be made by local authorities to assess the situation and take appropriate measures to address the concerns raised by the vigilant resident, ultimately safeguarding the drainage system and the surrounding environment.