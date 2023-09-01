President Hakainde Hichilema has reassured the Zambian public of his administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges affecting the country’s development. Speaking at a public rally held at Kalikiliki grounds in Lusaka, President Hichilema acknowledged the concerns about the rising price of mealie meal and outlined steps taken to mitigate the issue.

President Hichilema emphasized that the government’s approach to the current maize price is aimed at empowering farmers to increase production, which would ultimately lead to a reduction in the price of the staple food, mealie meal. He urged the public to be patient, emphasizing that resolving these challenges takes time.

During the rally, President Hichilema also highlighted key achievements made by his government in the past two years. These achievements included finalizing a debt restructuring deal, implementing a free education policy that has seen increased enrollment in schools, and raising the constituency development fund to address local challenges.

Additionally, the President noted that progress had been made in the construction of classroom blocks, procurement of desks, employment of civil servants, and the restoration of law and order. These achievements were part of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of the Zambian people.

Munali Member of Parliament Mike Mposha expressed gratitude on behalf of the Munali constituency for the government’s efforts to enhance the well-being of the people. Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata also commended the community for their strong support and turnout at the rally, highlighting their appreciation for the President’s efforts to improve their lives.

As part of the government’s community engagement, President Hichilema commissioned the drilling of a second borehole at Shine Zambia School, benefiting both the school and the surrounding community. This borehole is one of seven donated by the first family to constituencies in Lusaka, aimed at addressing water and sanitation challenges.

In the morning, President Hichilema interacted with students from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and Evelyn Hone College (EHC). He expressed his commitment to providing a conducive learning environment and increasing bursary allocations to support students.

As part of his personal contribution, President Hichilema donated a borehole to each of the learning institutions to address water and sanitation challenges and presented a bus to NIPA.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s 10 days of activism, commemorating his two years in office, underscore the government’s efforts to engage with the public, address their concerns, and make strides in improving various aspects of life in the country.