-Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe says the removal of the street vendors who used to operate under the famous Mukuyu tree in the central Business District (CBD) in Kabwe, will help restore the fig tree to its status as a national monument.

Mr Mwanakampwe says government wants to maintain the Mukuyu tree where slave trade used to take place in the pre-colonial days, as a tourist attraction.

He said this when Glory of the Latter Rain Ministries International President, Prophet Peter Mwale, called on him in Kabwe that government intends to ensure that national monuments are maintained and continue to attract tourists within the country and abroad.

And Prophet Mwale stressed the need to pray for the town of Kabwe to draw people closer to God.

Prophet Peter is in Kabwe for a three- day Inter-denominational crusade.