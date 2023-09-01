-Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe says the removal of the street vendors who used to operate under the famous Mukuyu tree in the central Business District (CBD) in Kabwe, will help restore the fig tree to its status as a national monument.
Mr Mwanakampwe says government wants to maintain the Mukuyu tree where slave trade used to take place in the pre-colonial days, as a tourist attraction.
He said this when Glory of the Latter Rain Ministries International President, Prophet Peter Mwale, called on him in Kabwe that government intends to ensure that national monuments are maintained and continue to attract tourists within the country and abroad.
And Prophet Mwale stressed the need to pray for the town of Kabwe to draw people closer to God.
Prophet Peter is in Kabwe for a three- day Inter-denominational crusade.
NICE TREE IN THE PIC
This tree was there even before your great great grand parents were born.
The new dawn is working. This country was damaged by those pf thugs like lazy lungu. Continue cleaning out the pf mess literally
This tree has for ages been an international trading post.
It should by now be declared a ‘Bonded Warehouse’.
THe move is good for the tree, what about the vendors who are/were trying to make an honest living rather than turning into begging or criminal activities? What happened to them? Merely asking? Any remedy for the vendors?
This permanent secretary is a witchcraft with no job to do. Promoting false prophets.