A twenty-eight (28) year old Zambian man has been sentenced to seven years Imprisonment in Ethiopia for trafficking in narcotic drugs.

Maliki Christopher Phiri of Lusaka was sentenced on August 2, 2023 for being in possession of 1.0 kg of Cocaine, which was concealed in a pair of shoes he was carrying in his bag.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Rose Sakala who confirmed the development, said Mr. Phiri was arrested on June 20, 2022 at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia while in transit to India.

Ms Sakala said facts on the matter indicate that Mr. Phiri was given the bag containing drugs by a Nigerian national resident in Zambia at an unidentified Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for onward delivery to India.

He also disclosed that when Mr. Phiri appeared in court, he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking but maintained that he could not recognize the gentleman who handed him the said drugs.

Ms Sakala has called for enhanced awareness campaigns among Zambian travelers considering that the Ethiopian Government has heightened surveillance measures to curb drug trafficking in view of increased cases.

She called for more sensitization against Zambians being used as conduits to transport unknown parcels.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS by First Secretary-Press and Tourism at the Zambia Embassy in Addis Ababa Ethiopia Inutu Mupango Mwanza