The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Katete Town Council Secretary, Everty Ng’andu for corrupt practices.

According to a statement issued by ACC Head-Corporate Communications Timothy Moono , Ms Ng’andu aged 50 of Lusaka has been charged with abuse of authority of office and willful failure to comply with applicable procedure.

Mr Moono indicated the details in the first offence were committed between May 1st, 2019 and May 31st, 2019 in Sinazongwe District, where whilst serving in her capacity as Council Secretary for Sinazongwe Town Council, Ms Ng’andu abused the authority of her office.

He said this was in the manner she used Council property being frontend loader, tipper truck, tractors and man-power for personal use without paying the requisite fees, an act arbitrary and prejudicial to the interest of the Sinazongwe Council, a public body.

He added that for the second offence, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2018 and 31st December, 2018 in Sinazongwe District, Ms Ng’andu willfully failed to comply with applicable procedure relating to the procurement of a motor vehicle, a transaction involving Sinazongwe Council, a public body.

And in another matter, the Commission has arrested and charged former Namwala Town Council Director of Works Arthur Thole and former Namwala Town Council Rural Water and Sanitation Coordinator Kennedy Chifokolo for corruption involving over K200, 000.

He explained that Mr Thole was charged with one count of corrupt acquisition of public revenue or property contrary to Section 34(2) (a) and one count of willful failure to comply with applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement contrary to Section 34(2) (b) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

On the other hand, Mr Moono said that Chifokolo was charged with one count of corrupt acquisition of public revenue or property contrary to Section 34(2) (a) and one count of Conflict of Interest contrary to Section 28 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

“It is alleged that Thole and Chifokolo facilitated the signing of a contract between Namwala Town Council and Geotechno Rock Rollers Limited for the rehabilitation of 28 dysfunctional hand pumps across 14 wards in Namwala, and fraudulently facilitated the payment of K220, 500 to Geotechno Rock Rollers Limited as advance payment in contravention of procurement guidelines and without due regard of the delivery of service,” read part of the statement.

He noted that Chifokolo as a member of the Tender Committee in the evaluation of bids for the selection and award of the same contract failed to disclose in writing his personal and private interest in Geotechno Rock Roller Limited, and did participate in the award of the contract to this particular company.

All the three accused persons have been released on bond and will appear before court.