Chipolopolo midfielder Edward Chilufya has joined Swedish champions BK Häcken on a one-year loan deal from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Chilufya completed his move to BK Häcken on Friday.

He joined Midtjylland in January, 2022.

“I’m happy to announce that I’m taking on a new challenge back in Sweden with league defending champions BK Häcken,” Chilufya reacted after the switch.

“Looking forward to getting down to work and delivering results on the pitch. Sweden, the Tiger is back. See you soon,” he stated.

Chilufya played in Sweden for Djurgårdens for over four years prior to his departure for Midtjylland.