Today’s Scripture

He is like a tree planted along a riverbank, with its roots reaching deep into the water—a tree not bothered by the heat nor worried by long months of drought. Its leaves stay green, and it goes right on producing all its luscious fruit.

Jeremiah 17:8, TLB

Roots That Go Deep

Friend, God says that if you trust and hope in Him, you are blessed no matter what your circumstances are. You’re like a tree that is not affected by a drought. You keep on producing even in famine, you outlast the opposition, and you accomplish dreams bigger than you imagined. He has provided you with everything you need to succeed. The bad breaks, the people who walked away, and the unhealthy environment you may have been raised in cannot hold you back because your faith roots go deep. The illness, the child who is struggling, or the business that has slowed is not going to stop you. God is going to take what was meant for your harm and turn it to your advantage. It was meant to stop you, but if you keep believing, keep thanking God, and keep doing the right thing, you’re going to come out with luscious fruit—stronger, healthier, better than you were before. All the forces of darkness cannot keep the greatness and the purpose God put in you from flourishing in amazing ways.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that every day I can live my life rooted in my relationship with You. Thank You for planting me in the streams of Your living water that all the opposition and negative circumstances cannot diminish. I look forward to the abundance You are producing in my life. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”