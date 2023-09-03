Nkana on Saturday started life minus legendary coach Beston Chambeshi with a 1-0 loss to Green Eagles away in Choma in their third match of the 2023/24 FAZ Super Division season.

Nkana last Tuesday sent Chambeshi on forced leave after posting two straight losses in the new season.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss to promoted Mutondo Stars in the Kitwe derby compelled Kalampa to replace Chambeshi with his deputy George Chilufya in an interim capacity.

Chilufya watched from the dugout as Kalampa lost their third consecutive defeat.

Freddy Michael scored a 75th goal at Independence Stadium to hand Eagles their first win of the season after two draws.

Nkana’s search for a goal and points continues this term.

Meanwhile, Zesco United’s unbeaten run in the season is over after succumbing to a 1-0 loss at Nkwazi in Lusaka.

Brian Masanyinga scored two minutes away from full time at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

In Chililabombwe, champions Power Dynamos were held to a goalless draw by promoted Konkola Blades at Konkola Stadium.

Power are yet to score in their first two league matches.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 3

02.09.2023

FC MUZA 2-0 Mutondo Stars

Green Eagles 1-0 Nkana

Konkola Blades 0-0 Power Dynamos

Mufulira Wanderers 2-2 Kabwe Warriors

NAPSA Stars 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Nkwazi 1-0 ZESCO United

Trident FC 0-2 ZANACO

03.09.2023

Forest Rangers Vs Red Arrows

Prison Leopards Vs Green Buffaloes