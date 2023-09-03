Green Buffaloes missed a chance to join Nkwazi at the top of the FAZ Super Division table after losing to Prison Leopards on Sunday in Kabwe.
Prison beat Buffaloes 1-0 in this round three match thanks to Junior Zulu’s 15th minute goal at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium.
The win moves unbeaten Prison to joint second on five points from three matches.
Nkwazi are topping the table with a one point gap.
Buffaloes stay put on three points after posting a win and two defeats in the new campaign.
Meanwhile, Forest Rangers and Red Arrows on Sunday settled for a goalless in Ndola.
Forest would have supplanted Nkwazi from the top had they beaten Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 3
03.09.2023
Forest Rangers 0-0 Red Arrows
Prison Leopards 1-0 Green Buffaloes
02.09.2023
FC MUZA 2-0 Mutondo Stars
Green Eagles 1-0 Nkana
Konkola Blades 0-0 Power Dynamos
Mufulira Wanderers 2-2 Kabwe Warriors
NAPSA Stars 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Nkwazi 1-0 ZESCO United
Trident FC 0-2 ZANACO